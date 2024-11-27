Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,424,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 162.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $423.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.89 and a 200 day moving average of $319.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.97 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSWI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.