Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 785 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

HUBS stock opened at $729.83 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $754.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,703.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

