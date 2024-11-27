PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Position Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 728,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

