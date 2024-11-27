Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,893 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

