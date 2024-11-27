Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,770 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Orion Office REIT worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 284.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONL opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

