Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,975 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after buying an additional 709,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

