Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 34.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

