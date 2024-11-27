Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alexander’s by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX stock opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.59 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

