Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This represents a 11.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.