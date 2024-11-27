Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFA opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.16.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

