Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.68%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.