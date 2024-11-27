Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 37.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 50.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Natera Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

