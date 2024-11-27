Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,252. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,858 shares of company stock worth $1,171,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

