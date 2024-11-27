Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,969 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 71.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:DESP opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Despegar.com Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
