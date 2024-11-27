Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $70,807,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KE by 1,155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,353,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,863 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its position in KE by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KE by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,355,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

