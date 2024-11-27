Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $2,904,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,288.64. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. This represents a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $12,156,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.6 %

DUOL stock opened at $353.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $364.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

