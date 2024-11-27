Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

