Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,865 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,988 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 374.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 34,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.02 million, a PE ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

