Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,159,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after buying an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 214.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after buying an additional 364,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

