Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $350.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $252.96 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

