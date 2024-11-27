Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

