Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 68.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,346,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

