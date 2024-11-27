Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Photronics worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after acquiring an additional 364,150 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 275,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,715,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,861,000 after acquiring an additional 265,533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,809 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Photronics Stock Performance
Photronics stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.
Photronics Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
