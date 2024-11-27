Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 314.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $135,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,182,823.30. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

