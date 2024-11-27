Pitcairn Co. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $295.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.23. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

