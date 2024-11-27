Pitcairn Co. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVR by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,285.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,239.46 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,052.58 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9,420.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8,612.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

