Pitcairn Co. Has $438,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LYB opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

