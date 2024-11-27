Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 17.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

