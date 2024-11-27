Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $68,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,400.44. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,523 shares of company stock worth $4,182,589. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

