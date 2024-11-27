Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 10,493 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

