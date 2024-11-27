Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,232.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,355.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,397.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,059.08 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.