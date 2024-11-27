Pitcairn Co. Sells 543 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 211.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at $61,423,762.40. This trade represents a 26.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.