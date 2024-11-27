PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 14,098 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 108,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

