PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 291.31, a PEG ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 17.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

