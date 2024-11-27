PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,285 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.