PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.80.

PSK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$21.22 and a twelve month high of C$30.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 7,670 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.