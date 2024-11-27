Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,930. The trade was a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

