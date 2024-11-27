Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 124.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Science Applications International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

