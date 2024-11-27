Quest Partners LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 228,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after buying an additional 1,976,637 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

