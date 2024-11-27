Quest Partners LLC Has $252,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 16.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CBIZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

