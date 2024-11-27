Quest Partners LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $625,000.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,236. This represents a 64.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,971,988.96. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,213 shares of company stock worth $5,660,180 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

