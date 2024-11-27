Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

