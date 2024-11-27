Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

