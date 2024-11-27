Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $455,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,332,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 421,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 130,804.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

