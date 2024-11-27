Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $474,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

