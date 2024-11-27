Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $486,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,637,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,185,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,593,000 after buying an additional 1,236,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,340,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

