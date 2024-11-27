Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 151 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

