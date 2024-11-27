Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.06.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

