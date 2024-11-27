Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

