Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,206 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,104,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 179,885 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,073,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.